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Gen Z employee on notice period works till 1 am in office: ‘Never become too important at work'

The Reddit user described being solely responsible for critical month-end closing tasks, with no backup support despite repeated concerns.

Published on: May 01, 2026 09:48 am IST
By Shivya Kanojia
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An young professional shared a post on social media platform Reddit detailing the experience of handling heavy workloads alone during the notice period has sparked widespread discussion online.

Gen Z employee on notice period works till 1 am in office. (Reddit@r/IndianWorkplace)

The Reddit user described being solely responsible for critical month-end closing tasks, with no backup support despite repeated concerns. While management acknowledged the “keyman risk,” no action was taken, leaving the employee to manage everything until their exit.

“No overtime allowance because ‘we didn’t ask you to work late’ but who gave me the volumes huh?” They also reflected on lessons learned, adding, “Never become too important at work - lesson learnt” and “Never fall in love with your work - lesson learnt again,” the user wrote.

Others raised concerns about work-life balance, asking, “Do you have family? What do they think of you working so late during your notice period?” Meanwhile, some supported the employee’s perspective and echoed the mentor’s advice: “Finish your work, don’t take too much stress.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shivya Kanojia

Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after.

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