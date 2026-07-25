‘Gen Z, ye kya kar diya tumne?’: Anupam Mittal reacts as Dharmendra Pradhan resigns

Prominent Indian entrepreneurs have reacted to Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation as Union Education Minister following weeks of youth-led protests over examination paper leaks and wider concerns surrounding the country’s education system.

Anupam Mittal responded to Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation, calling it an unexpected victory for Gen Z.

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The resignation, announced on Saturday, July 25, came amid mounting pressure from students and the Cockroach Janta Party, an Abhijeet Dipke-led group that had been spearheading demonstrations at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar and in other parts of the country.

(Also read: Samay Raina, Vir Das react to Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation: 'More power to the students')

Anupam Mittal addresses Gen Z

People Group and Shaadi.com founder and CEO Anupam Mittal responded to the development in a video shared on Instagram. Referring to the role of young protesters, Mittal said he had not expected the minister to step down.

“Gen Z, yeh kya kar diya tumne? Frankly, I had not expected this. Just landed in Kolkata and heard that the minister has also resigned, so you have now officially inherited this country. Good luck!” he said.

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Ghazal Alagh calls it a democratic victory

Mamaearth co-founder Ghazal Alagh also reacted to Pradhan’s resignation through her Instagram Stories. She described the outcome as a victory for students and democratic dialogue.

“Dekha, baat karne se ho gaya...Democracy won.. Students won. Proud and happy,” Alagh wrote.

Sridhar Vembu praises Pradhan’s public service

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Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu, however, struck a different note and praised Pradhan’s work for young people, particularly students in rural India.

“Shri Dharmendra Pradhan is one of the finest public servants I know. He cares deeply about the youth of this nation, and particularly about rural students. We have had many discussions on how to better skill our rural youth.

(Also read: Mamaearth's Ghazal Alagh speaks up in support of CJP protest: 'Cheezein haath se nikalti ja rahi hain')

“I am sad to see him resign. He has put the nation above self, and my respect for him is even greater now. Thank you for your service Pradhan-ji, please keep fighting the good fight,” Vembu wrote on X.

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What Pradhan said in his resignation letter

Pradhan announced his decision in a statement posted on X, saying he was stepping down with students’ future in mind.

“To ensure that anti-national elements are not benefitted by the situation at Jantar Mantar and across the country, that the nation remains united, students in India do not get tangled in legal complexities and focus on their studies and their career, I have tendered my resignation to the Prime Minister...,” the letter read.

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The development came a day after CJP spokespersons met Union ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh. The organisation later announced the withdrawal of its agitation following assurances from the government.