‘Gen Zs ka Saas Bahu English Drama’: Smriti Irani misses Game of Thrones, shares witty post

Smriti Irani took to Instagram to shared a Game of Thrones related video.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUN 19, 2021 12:44 PM IST
Smriti Irani shared a video showing behind-the-scenes of the show Game Of Thrones.(Instagram/@smritiiraniofficial)

Game of Thrones (GOT), an American fantasy series, has developed a loyal fan following across the world. Turns out, Smriti Irani is among them too. If you’re someone who misses GOT, then this post by the minister will speak to your heart. However, what gives a touch of wittiness to Smriti Irani’s post is the caption she shared. Jokingly she explained how the famous series is “Gen Zs ka Saas Bahu English Drama.”

“GOT. Gen Zs ka Saas Bahu English Drama. Jon Snow comes back from the dead. Cersei - atyachari Saas resulting in Sansa Bachao Abhiyan. #flashbackfriday who else misses #GameOfThrones? Raise your hand,” Smriti Irani wrote while sharing a video.

The video shows behind-the-scenes snippets from the show. The background score, Walking the wire by Imagine Dragons, makes the video even more enjoyable to watch.

Take a look at the video shared by Smriti Irani:

Since being posted some 15 hours ago, the video has gathered more than 46,000 views – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

“Nothing is more legendary for a 90s kid to witness Mihir return from the dead. You all did it much before GOT,” joked an Instagram user. “Omg I love & miss this show.... waiting for the Prequel House of the Dragon,” shared another. “GOT is love,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the Game of Thrones related video shared by Smriti Irani?

