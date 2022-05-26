German surfer creates a world record by surfing a huge 86-foot wave. Watch breathtaking video

There is a saying, “The surest way to make your dreams come true is to live them,” and German surfer Sebastian Steudtner aptly exemplifies the phrase. He dreamt of becoming a surfer since childhood and now holds a record for surfing a colossal wave. A video of him attempting the world record against a massive 86-foot wave has gone viral on social media as it puts forth the scale of things out at sea.

Guinness World Records posted a video of Steudtner's achievement on their official YouTube channel with the caption: “The largest wave surfed (unlimited) - male is 26.21 m (86 feet), and was achieved by Sebastian Steudtner (Germany), off the coast of Praia do Norte, Nazaré, Portugal, on 29 October 2020. ”

Watch the world record below:

Since being shared, the video has gained over 1,60,000 views and more than 18,000 likes. The world record video has also prompted people to share their thoughts.

“Unbelievable breathtaking adventurous record by this superhuman. Let him flow like a wave,” commented a user. “What a legend! Props to Sebastian Steudtner!” expressed another. “Compare the size of the wave to the surfer.... A mind blowing example of mother nature's power and one man's guts in surfing it,” posted a third. “Haven't even seen a wave that big, let alone surf one,” commented a fourth.

German surfer Sebastian Steudtner also shared the video from his official Instagram handle. “We define the possible. This wave has officially been named a WORLD RECORD! I'm really proud of this achievement and of my whole team's performance. It was my dream since I was a kid to become a surfer and I've always stayed true to that… I hope my journey and this world record will inspire lots of others to chase their dreams as well!” he wrote.

The video was shared a day ago and has accumulated over 1.7 million views and 20,000 likes. People also flocked to the comments section to congratulate the German surfer.

“Congratulations Sebas! You deserve it!” commented an Instagram user. “Biggest wave ridden in the world is an awesome achievement! Congratulations to all your team as well!” posted another. “Well done Seb. That's the result of a lot of hard work and commitment,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the breathtaking video?