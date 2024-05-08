Ghana man creates Guinness World Record for hugging over 1,100 trees in an hour. Watch

Abubaker Tahiru, a 29-year-old forestry student, environmental activist from Ghana, set a new world record for hugging the most trees in one hour. Guinness World Records shared a video of his extraordinary feat on Instagram. Abubaker Tahiru set this remarkable world record at Tuskegee National Forest, one of the four national forests in Alabama, US.(Instagram/guinnessworldrecords)

Tahiru set this remarkable world record at Tuskegee National Forest, one of the four national forests in Alabama, US. To create the world record, Tahiru had to hug trees quickly, averaging one hug every three seconds. Notably, no tree could be hugged more than once to set the record.

According to Guinness World Records, Tahiru attempted this record while fasting for Ramadan. Speaking about the significant milestone, Tahiru said, "Not being able to drink water throughout the attempt posed a significant challenge, especially given the physical exertion required. However, this also proved to be helpful in a way, as there was no need to pause for water breaks, allowing me to continue the attempt uninterrupted from start to finish.”

Guinness World Record shared the video where Tahiru can be seen swiftly hugging trees. The caption on the post read, "Most trees hugged in one hour (individual) 1,123 by Abubakar Tahiru."

Take a look at this world record video:

Since being shared on Instagram, the video has garnered one million views and more than 28,000 likes. Several Instagram users lauded Abubacker Tahiru for his achievement.

According to Guinness World Records, Tahiru surpassed the minimum requirement of hugging 700 trees to become the first record holder. He said, “Achieving this world record feels incredibly rewarding. It's a meaningful gesture to highlight the crucial role of trees in our ecosystem and the urgency of environmental conservation.”

Abubacker Tahiru comes from a farming community. He became keenly interested in nature and its conservation in Tepa, Ghana. He graduated in forestry and moved to Alabama, US, in 2023 to pursue a master's degree in forestry at Auburn University.