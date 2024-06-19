Ghazal Alagh says ‘feeling bored is good for your mental health’, explains why

“Feeling bored is good for your mental health,” this is what Ghazal Alagh wrote in her latest X post. She added that the habit of getting bored, even for half an hour, can help one to think creatively. For instance, she mentioned that when people bored, their minds are free to wander, and this can lead to new ideas and solutions. Furthermore, she pointed out that this habit is also important for kids. The image shows Ghazal Alagh with husband Varun Alagh and comedian Tanmay Bhat. (X/@GhazalAlagh)

“I had an interesting conversation yesterday with Tanmay and Varun where we talked about how we have become ‘human doings’ instead of ‘human beings’. Getting bored for half an hour a day allows you to think creatively, seek solutions to your problems, and find peace,” Ghazal Alagh wrote.

“This is important for kids as well. They have so much to consume, and ‘just being’ is a foreign concept to them. It's our responsibility to make them learn that boredom is healthy,” she added. The Mamaearth co-founder concluded her post by asking people what they think about getting bored.

Ghazal Alagh started her career as a corporate trainer at NIIT Limited. She then founded dietexpert.in, which later ceased its operations. Eventually, she co-founded Honasa Consumer Pvt Ltd (Mamaearth) with her husband, Varun Alagh.

