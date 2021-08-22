Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Giant panda cub enjoys ‘fruitsicle cakes’ with mama on his birthday. Watch

The video was shared on Instagram by by Smithsonian's National Zoo.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON AUG 22, 2021 06:02 PM IST
The image shows the panda cub with its mama.(Instagram/@smithsonianzoo)

Are you looking for a super cute video that may make your day brighter? Then here is a clip that may lift your mood almost instantly. It is a video that shows giant panda cub Xiao Qi Ji enjoying his birthday ‘cake’ with his mama. Chances are, the video will leave you with a huge smile.

The video was shared on Instagram by Smithsonian's National Zoo. “Hip hip hooray, it's Xiao Qi Ji's birthday! Our giant panda cub and his mother, Mei Xiang, received two panda-friendly fruitsicle cakes made with frozen-diluted grape and apple juice, sweet potato, apple, pear, carrot, sugar cane, bamboo and lots of love,” reads the caption shared along with the video.

We won’t give away too much what the clip shows, so take a look yourself:

The video has been shared about 18 hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated nearly 68,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. It has also gathered tons of comments from people.

“Happy Birthday, Xiao Qi Ji! Enjoy your day. Stay healthy and happy!” wrote an Instagram user. “Such a precious scene! Our baby cub is beyond adorable. Mei is such a patient and good mom,” shared another. “May you always be blessed with good health, love and happiness furever!!! We love you sweet prince!!!” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

