Girl dances to title track of Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar’s Badhaai Do

The girl and her mother are popular on Instagram for making such videos where they dance on Bollywood numbers.
A little girl’s dance to the title track of the film Badhaai Do has captured people’s attention.(tania_and_sony/Instagram)
Published on Feb 11, 2022 06:19 PM IST
Gurjant Pannu

Much-awaited Bollywood film Badhaai Do, a sequel to national award-winning film Badhaai Ho, released on Friday. The Internet is abuzz with various posts related to the movie. Amid those, a little girl’s dance to the title track of the film has captured people’s attention. Her dance moves will surely make you smile.

In the video, the girl dances heartily to the song wearing a red lehenga as she matches all the steps of the lead actors, Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar, with the song playing on a television kept behind her.

The girl, whose name is Tania, and her mother Sony are quite popular for sharing such dance videos on Instagram. The duo has over one lakh followers on their Instagram and they are known to dance to popular numbers.

“Once a QUEEN, always a QUEEN,” she captioned the video. Watch her amazing dance performance below.

RELATED STORIES

The video posted yesterday on Instagram has garnered more than 2,700 likes so far. Many Instagram users commented on her amazing dance performance. 

“Amazing Tani,” a person commented.  “You are a Queen,” said another. Many people left heart emoticons on the post.

The film, starring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar and directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni, deals with the sensitive subject of homosexuality.

What do you think of this cute dance performance?

 

