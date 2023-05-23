Girl group dances to Kay Sera Sera, leaves viewers spellbound. Watch

The song Kay Sera Sera from the 1999 film Pukar, sung by Kavita Krishnamurthy and Shankar Mahadevan, has enjoyed immense popularity since its release. Numerous people have created their own renditions of this song, and many have showcased their unique choreographies to it. Recently, a group of talented girls shared their amazing choreography to this song, quickly captivating the Internet. The response to their clip has been positive, with countless individuals expressing their admiration for their performance.

Girl group dancing to Kay Sera...Sera.(Instagram/@gmgjddance)

The clip begins to show a group of girls standing outside a colony. As soon as the music begins, they give a power-packed performance to it. Several people behind them can be seen looking at the girls in awe. This video was shared on Instagram by @gmgjddance.

Watch the video below:

This video was shared just a week ago. Since being shared, it has raked up over 75,000 likes. Many people have also reacted to the dance clip.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "Very good dance." A second added, "Each of you is a superstar." A third shared, "This is amazing." "Wow, so good." Several others have reacted using heart and fire emojis in the comments section. What do you think about this video?

