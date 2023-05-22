Saree-clad women's killer dance moves will make you want to groove too. Watch

Dance videos often go viral because of their entertainment value. Looking at people dance to peppy beats makes us want to groove too, and that's also why several people create dance videos and share them on social media. Now, another dance clip has gone viral. It shows three women, each dressed in a saree, dancing to upbeat music. Women dancing to upbeat music.(Intagram/@abcddancefactory)

In a video shared by Instagram page @abcddancefactory, you can see three women dressed, each dressed in a saree. As the peppy music begins, they give a power-packed performance of the music. Their energy and dance might prompt you to dance as well.

Watch the video below:

This video was shared on May 9. Since being posted, it has been liked over 47,000 times. The share has also received several comments. Many people loved their performance.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "What an energy," and added a fire emoji in front of the comment. Another wrote, "Energy level top class." A third posted, "Very energetic performance fantastic 10 out of 10." "Fantastic performance," expressed a fourth. A fifth added, "Wow, amazing dance." What do you think about this video?