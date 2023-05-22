Kili Paul, Neema Paul dance to SRK's Gunghte Mein Chanda. Watch

Brother-sister duo Kili Paul and Neema Paul often share their dance and singing videos on social media. They can often be seen grooving to popular Bollywood songs and several regional songs from India as well. Now, in their latest video that has grabbed the attention of many, the duo is paying tribute to all the fans of Shah Rukh Khan. Kili Paul and Neema Paul dance to Shah Rukh Khan's song.(Instagram/@Kili Paul)

"Any @iamsrk fans here. I’m a die hard fan of all the Bollywood old stars?" wrote Kili Paul as he shared the video. In the clip you can see Kili Paul and Neema Paul dancing to Gunghte Mein Chanda from the 1997 film Koyla.

Watch the video below:

This video was shared just one day ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed more than seven lakh times and the numbers are still increasing. Over 60,000 people have also liked the video. Several have also shared comments on the clip.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "This is one of your best reel, cause SRK best." A second added, "You are the best." "Awesome," posted a third. A fourth expressed, "Very nice both of you . Song and dance very nice." Many others have reacted using heart emojis.