Sara Ali Khan confirms Ibrahim Ali Khan's Bollywood debut, says she can't believe he's wrapped up filming for his movie

Sara Ali Khan recently confirmed her brother Ibrahim Ali Kham's Bollywood debut as an actor. While Ibrahim was seen assisting Karan Johar on the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, he has not yet officially revealed details about his speculated entry into the industry. For the first time, his sister, actor Sara Ali Khan shared an update about his career and said he has now wrapped up filming his first film. Also read: Kareena Kapoor shares a cute post with Ibrahim Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan to mark Siblings Day Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan are Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's children.

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan are Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's children. The couple parted ways in 2004. While Sara made her Bollywood debut with the 2018 film Kedarnath, Ibrahim will soon follow in her footsteps.

Sara who recently marked her Cannes debut, during an interview confirmed that Ibrahim will be making his big Bollywood debut. She told Film Companion that he has ‘just finished shooting his first film’ as an actor. "I think we are both emotional beings and I think I see that most when I see Ibrahim come home." Sara added, “You know, he just finished shooting his first film as an actor, which I can't believe. Yes, he has and whenever he comes home, whether its is from school or from shoot, we both have this extremely loving and like, this attitude towards him and that is when I realised, I do have the heart of my mother. Because we do treat Ibrahim very similarly,” Sara said about Ibrahim and their mother Amrita.

Previously there were reports of Ibrahim making his acting debut with a Karan Johar film. However, nothing has been announced as yet. Ibrahim often makes news due to his resemblance with father Saif. He is called his father's carbon copy by many. On the other hand, Sara reminds people of Amrita Singh from her younger days.

Both Sara and Ibrahim share a close equation with Saif. They are seen hanging out together or visiting Saif and Kareena's house. Sara and Ibrahim are half siblings of Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, whom Kareena had with Saif.

Sara recently returned to India from Cannes. She is now promoting her upcoming film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with co-star Vicky Kaushal.

