Shankar Mahadevan: Breathless was on another level, it cannot be recreated

Music composer Shankar Mahadevan says he is cherishing each and every moment of his life at present.

“Music makes me happy and if I am able to create best of scores it works like magic for me. You will find me happy and content! There is a lot to be thankful about in these last two years. We all survived pandemic and the world is back on its toes. Also, I was able to take my academy far and wide. I have students from across the globe and I am so proud to spread the charm of Indian music everywhere,” says Rock On and Raazi singer-composer.

Mahadevan finds the trend of remixes short-lived. “I personally don’t like the idea of remixing my songs because as a team of musicians (Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy) we have already given it all to create those tunes. Why remix the best of the version? Having said that, I feel to each his own. I think this trend too will fade off and like always it’s melody that will stay,” says the singer.

On coming up with a part two of his iconic song Breathless, he is quick to add, “Maybe I can come up with more songs on the same lines but not Breathless 2. It was song on another level, it cannot be recreated.”

The Taare Zameen Par singer calls it a real sense of achievement to see both his sons making a place for themselves. “It’s never easy to find your calling and if you parents are successful it’s not a guarantee that you too can achieve the same. Youngsters today are smarter beings, they want to take up a career that makes them happy on a whole. I too left it up to them and they chose music so, it’s nothing like it.”

Currently, the musician-singer is busy with a reality show along with a series of film projects. “Yes good work is happening. A many of our musical projects will release next year and as of now I am busy judging SaReGaMa Li’l Champs,” he says on a signing off note.