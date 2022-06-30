Girl reacts after seeing ‘hippo’ and flamingos at safari park. Video is adorable and funny

Do you remember how you used to react while visiting a zoo or a safari park as a kid? If yes, chances are this video shared on Instagram will make you take a walk down memory lane. It shows a girl’s reaction to seeing animals and birds.

Instagram user Zeth posted the video on their Instagram page. “Nothing like a trip to the @sdzsafaripark with the family,” they wrote while sharing the video. The clip showcases the cute kid exploring the San Diego Zoo Safari Park.

The video opens to show the kid standing in the safari park with a stuffed toy elephant in her hand. She is asked what the other elephants will think seeing the toy in her hand. To which, quite adorably – and smartly - she shares that the elephant she is holding isn’t real. She then walks around and suddenly sees a statue of a hippo. Upon seeing it she gets super excited but instantly says “It's not real daddy.” We won’t spoil the fun by giving away everything, so take a look at the video to see how she reacts:

The video has been posted on June 17. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 12.4 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. Some couldn’t stop talking about the kid’s cuteness. Many also shared how she is also intelligent.

The safari park took the opportunity to share a comment. “Thank you so much for spending the day with us. Please come back anytime,” they wrote. “She’s so logical, I love it,” posted another. “Aww… she got so excited for the mingos!!!” expressed a third. “She soooo freaking cute and so smart,” praised a fourth.

