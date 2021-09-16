Girl rendition of Marilyn Monroe’s I Wanna Be Loved By You wows people

The Internet is filled with videos that capture the incredible talents of people. There is now latest inclusion to that list and it is a performance by a girl named Maya M, she is an eight-year-old musician from New York. The video shows her skillfully performing the piece I Wanna Be Loved By You by Marilyn Monroe.

“’I Wanna Be Loved By You’ (Marilyn Monroe). Maya started this piece yesterday. Wow! Right?” reads the caption shared along with the video.

We won’t give away much, so take a look at the incredible clip:

The video, since being shared, has accumulated nearly 39,000 likes and counting. It has also gathered various comments.

“She is TERRIFIC!! I have the same Enya and it never sounded that good!! I REALLY gotta practice more,” wrote an Instagram user. “You are so awesome!!! I could watch you all day honey!” shared another. “So sweet and talented,” expressed a third.

Here’s the video showcasing Marilyn Monroe’s performance:

What are your thoughts about the video of the little musician?