'Girl rides the vroom vroom': Kids in awe of biker, stop to tell her that. Watch

For many years now, several gender roles have been reversed and no single profession or action belongs to just men. Many women have taken to biking and enjoy this sport like any other. One such biker was going through a road and had stopped for a while when something extremely wholesome and cute happened to her. There is a chance that this video shared by Upworthy will make you go ‘aww,’ and that too, repeatedly.

The video opens to show this woman who is based in Las Vegas, stopping for a breather. She can be seen with her signature green bike as she has an attached camera that usually records her and ended up recording this super wholesome exchange as well. As the woman stops for a while, she sees a car filled with kids stop at a distance near her. From inside of the car she gets to hear someone say that they have been talking about her for miles at that point.

Among the many kids present in the car, one yells how they were very excited to see that a girl can also ride the vroom vroom. This incident impacted this woman so greatly and became such a huge hit on the Internet, that she has even changed her name on Instagram to “Girl riding a vroom vroom.” This video was originally posted on TikTok and then later on her Instagram page as well. She captioned it with, “This interaction made my whole life.”

Watch the video right here:

This video was reshared on Instagram little more than 15 hours ago and has gone viral since then. So far, it has already garnered more than 1.7 million views and the numbers only keep shooting up. The video has also received various comments from people who couldn't stop admiring this cute interaction.

An Instagram user took to the comments section in order to write, “I’ve had this reaction before from a woman walking with her kids. She was jumping up and down giving me the thumbs up, she said to her kids ‘See, she’s a girl!’ so sweet.” “I get it all the time from men and women and kids when I am on my Harley!” reads another comment. A third posted, “Yes! Girls can ride the vroom vroom! I started riding in my 30s and it's the best decision I've ever made!”

What are your thoughts on this heartwarming video?