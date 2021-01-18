IND USA
Girl Scout’s adorable virtual sales pitch is the cutest thing you’ll see today

The clip starts with Allie standing in front of the camera and rehearsing her sales pitch.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 11:36 AM IST
The image shows Allie Shroyer standing in front of the doorbell camera.(Facebook/@Kristen Shroyer)

A 6-year-old Girl Scout from Arizona, USA has won the hearts of netizens recently with an oh-so-cute sales pitch for selling Girl Scout cookies. The video, shared on Facebook, by her mother Kristen Shroyer may leave you gushing too. The clip shows Allie, a first-grade student at Cheyenne Traditional School in Scottsdale prepping for a virtual sales pitch in front of a doorbell camera.

The clip starts with Allie standing in front of the camera and rehearsing her sales pitch. The video goes on to show the first grader adorably mentioning that she has all colours of boxes and that may help one choose what cookies they want.

“A virtual Girl Scout cookie sales pitch from Allie!” reads the caption.

Take a look at the cute clip:

Netizens loved Allie’s cute way of selling cookies and she sold over 200 boxes in the first 24 hours, reports 12 News. Shared on January 6, the clip has garnered several reactions from netizens. People couldn’t stop praising Allie’s cute yet smart sales pitch and showered their love for the adorable clip. Many also expressed that they will definitely buy plenty of cookies from the adorable Girl Scout.

“Oh my goodness! Is it already Girl Scout cookie time?! I’m in,” wrote a Facebook user. “Omg she’s the cutest, I’ll buy them all from her,” commented another. “Who wouldn’t buy twelve boxes in their favorite color from her,” said a third.

“Who can resist? Ordering now!” expressed a fourth.

What do you think of this adorable video?

