Girl sings to a bird sitting on her hand. Viral video looks like a Disney movie scene

Do you love watching Disney movies? Then the protagonists singing to birds sitting on their fingers is a scene you may have seen multiple times. This video shared on Instagram shows such a scene but in real life. The amazing video shows a girl holding a bird and singing a song in a soulful voice.

The video is shared on the Instagram page of the girl Gable Swanlund that is managed by her mom. The clip is posted with a sweet caption that explains the scene that the video captures. “Well this felt supernatural. A sweet little bird crashed into our window and after this beautiful interaction, she flew away fit as a fiddle. A golden hour miracle,” it reads.

The video opens to show the girl looking at the bird sitting on her hand. Throughout the video, she keeps on singing beautifully and the small creature patiently listens.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted on November 11. Since being shared, the video has accumulated more than 6.3 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The clip has further gathered several comments from people.

“Oh sweet angel girl. And sweet angel birdie!! And bless that beautiful voice of yours!!” posted an Instagram user. “Her voice is like from a fairy tale,” expressed another. “The bird felt your wonderful energy amazing,” shared a third. “She is Disney,” commented a fourth. “Her voice sounds like something out of a Disney movie,” wrote a fifth.