Girl wants to give first slice of her birthday cake to grandpa. Watch cute video

Grandparents share such an amazing bond with their grandchildren. Kids are often fond of their grandparents the most as they spend a lot of time together and are spoiled by them. Their love and bonding are always heart-warming to watch. Like this video posted on Instagram that shows a girl’s bond with her grandfather and it will definitely make you go aww.

The video was posted on the Instagram account whatsidraloves that belongs to a woman named Sidra. The video shows her daughter celebrating her 6th birthday. The girl shares her birthday with her grandpa. “My daughter was cutting her birthday cake and what she said about her first slice surprised us all,” says a text insert on the video. “She has only one living grandpa and they share a birthday,” it says further. After cutting the first slice of her cake, the little girl says, “This is Dedo’s (grandpa’s) slice.” Her grandpa was sitting next to her.

“Belated Father’s Day appreciation post for my wonderful father-in-law. Grandpa to eight lucky girls who are so blessed to have this Dedo. I see him intentionally doing so much extra for my kids to fill the role of my own dad and it means the world to me. Alayna was due on my dad’s b’day but arrived a few weeks early for my father-in-law’s birthday, and they have the most special bond. We love you Dedo!! Happy belated Father’s Day, thank you for being the most amazing grandpa for my kids,” the woman posted as caption to the video.

Watch the video below:

Since being posted on June 20, the video has received more than 3.2 million views. It also prompted netizens to post several comments.

“Awe. I never hear anyone saying Dedo or Baba anymore. I love it. This is precious,” commented an Instagram user. “I used to call my grandpa Dedo, too,” shared another individual. Another posted, “I know in some cultures the first slice of the birthday cake goes to the one they love most or care for most.” Replying to a user’s comment, the woman who posted the video shared that her husband and in-laws were Macedonian.