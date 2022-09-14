Girl writes letter to Loki, reads it to man dressed as the character. Watch adorable video

Did you ever write letters to your favourite cartoon or film characters as a kid? Then here is a video of a very adorable girl that will take you down memory lane. The clip shows the little one reading a gibberish letter to a man dressed as her favourite character from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Loki.

Content creator Jenielle posted the video on her personal Instagram page. “Loki letter reveal,” she posted while sharing the video. The clip opens to show the girl standing in front of the man dressed as Loki. She then engages in a wholesome conversation with a person.

Take a look at the video that will melt your heart:

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated over 7.6 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The video has also gathered nearly 81,000 likes. The post prompted people to share various interesting comments. Marvel also took to the comments section of the video to react to it with green-coloured hearts.

“My heart just melted,” posted an Instagram user. “I need more Loki and baby Loki videos in my life. This is too precious,” commented another. “Oh my gosh. The cutest,” expressed a third. “Oh my goodness, this is so wholesome. She is too cute, and he's so kind!” wrote a fourth. Many reacted to the video with heart emojis.

