Golden Retriever dog brings gifts to pet mom while she is in her bathtub. Watch adorable video

From wagging their tails to jumping on their humans to showering them with kisses and hugs, dogs have their own pawsome ways of making their humans feel special. And this is what is captured in the dog video posted online. The video shows a Golden Retriever dog bringing gifts to his pet mom as she takes a bath.

The video was reshared by an Instagram page that uses the handle @dogsofinstagram. It is credited to a page on the meta-owned platform dedicated to Golden Retriever siblings Xena and her little brother Finn. "Finn's bathtub gifts @goldengirl_xena. Anyone else have a gift giver at home? What fun things have your dogs brought you?" read the caption of the video shared on Instagram. The video opens with a text insert that reads, "Finn loves when mom gets in the bath. He immediately starts searching for gifts." It then progresses to show a Golden Retriever dog named Fin bringing stuffed toys to his pet mom, who is in the bathtub. The Golden Retriever dog is proud of his work towards the end, and his cute face says it all.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared three days ago, the video has received over 8.1 lakh views, more than 47,200 likes, and a flurry of comments.An individual commented, "Awwww sooo cuteee." "Everyone needs a lil Finn!" expressed another. "Adorable," shared a third with heart emoticons.

"Awww, I always bring mum my stinky ball!" read a response from a dog page dedicated to Bruno, a Mini Dachshund. Another dog page, Lady the Golden Retriever, commented, "My favorite boi." "He is the most thoughtful," read the third comment from an Insta page dedicated to two dogs, Gamja and Chip.