Golden Retriever dog, pet parent share cute selfie moment. Watch viral video

Dogs are so much more than just pets. They bring immense joy into our lives in more ways than we can think of. From curling up beside us on the couch to greeting us with tail wags and slobbery kisses, dogs make us feel extra special and turn around our bad days in the nick of time. And if you are looking for a dog video right away, we have one for you. The video captures a heartwarming moment between a Golden Retriever dog and its pet parent and is too good to miss out on.

Ellie and its human companion posing for the selfie. (Instagram/@elliegoldenlife)

“Brace for impact! Florida selfie,” read the caption of the video shared on the Instagram page Golden Retriever Life. The video opens to show a man calling out to his furry companion for a selfie. The pet parent can be heard saying, “Ellie, let’s take a selfie.” As he turns towards the camera, Ellie follows suit and poses for the selfie. Adorable, isn’t it?

Watch the video below:

Since being shared six days ago on Instagram, the video has raked up more than 13.8 million views and over 1.7 million likes. Many even flocked to the video’s comments section to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to the viral video:

“Hurricane Happy comin in strong!!” read a comment from an Instagram page dedicated to a dog Anya. Another from the Instagram page dedicated to Bruno, a Mini Dachshund dog, reads, “Love these selfies.” “Your smiles are contagious,” read a third comment from an Instagram page dedicated to the dog Berner Bunch, a rescue Bernese mountain dog.

An individual posted, “Keep the smiles coming! Y’all are precious!” “I want more selfies like this! Please,” shared another. A third added, “Every time I see your videos and photos it brings me so much joy!!!!! Thank you for brightening my day and heart with these posts.” “I looped this a 100 times now,” posted a fourth.

