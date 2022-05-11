Golden Retriever dog tries to guilt-trip owner when she leaves him alone at home

Pet parents often find it difficult to leave their furry friends alone at home, when stepping out. Pet owners must definitely be going through a guilt-trip leaving them behind every day, but it is not really possible to take them along everywhere they go. In a viral clip, watch a Golden Retriever’s reaction to his pawpaw leaving home.

The video opens to show the pet owner at her door. She turns the camera to her back to show an adorable dog named Rio making the infamous puppy dog face in such a way so as to manipulate his human to stay at home. The text of the video reads, “Every time I leave home”.

With sad and melancholic music playing the background, this Reel on Instagram sure sums up the feelings of every pet owner when leaving their pooch at home alone.

Since being shared, the video has more than five million views and six lakh likes on Instagram and the number is only growing.

Watch the video below:

Comments on the doggo’s post say, “Awww cute” to “Saddest pet of the us leaving and returning home is the happiness part”. A third Instagram user comments, “Don’t go.” Some netizens even suggested the owner to get a work from home job if possible!

What are your thoughts about this video?