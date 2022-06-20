Golden retriever doggos climb all over pawrent in hilarious video. Watch

Pet parents or ‘pawrents’ have to deal with several things when they bring a fur baby home. From figuring out playtime, walks, feedings, to vet appointments, grooming and much more, there are several aspects they need to keep a track of. Another thing they need to come to terms with is how their personal space will get affected by their pets. This hilarious video details just that and may leave you laughing out loud.

The video was shared on an Instagram page called ‘max.and.finn’ which details “the adventures of two fluffy golden brothers” Finn and Murphy. The clip highlights what can happen to one’s personal space once golden retriever doggos come into one’s life.

“There’s no such thing as personal space with Goldens,” reads the caption shared along with the video. It shows two doggos perched on a chair. While one is seen sitting comfortably, another is seen trying to find the right position to rest. However, when you look closer, you see that they’re actually sitting on their dad who seems extremely calm while the puppers invade his personal space.

Watch the hilarious video below:

Shared on June 14, the video has collected over 11,000 likes and several comments from people sharing their reaction to the funny scene.

“And I got my laugh for today! Thanks to your doggos!” comments an individual. “What could a personal space be good for when there is no dog in it? Preferably 2-5 Golden Retrievers! I envy you for the optimum population of personal space you obviously have achieved. On the other hand, there is always space for one or two more Goldens,” reacts another. “Love it!” writes a third.

The post also features comments from many dog accounts of Instagram.

“Dad thinks it’s his chair,” reads a comment. “If I fits I sits,” says anther. “Personal space? I thought you said lick my face,” reads a third.

What do you think about this video? Did it leave you laughing?