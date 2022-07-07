Golden retriever wearing a gorgeous dress steals the show at pet parents wedding. Watch

Dogs are not just pets for most people but precious members of their family. Hence, we often come across stories where people go above and beyond to make sure that their pet kids always get to be a part of the special moments of their lives. Just like these pet parents who dressed their adorable Golden retriever into a gorgeous dress during their wedding.

The video is posted on an Instagram page dedicated to the dog named Zara. The video opens to show the dog walking down the aisle in a beautifully decorated venue. Dressed in a gorgeous white dress and a veil, the pooch confidently walks towards the couple getting married. In between, she also stops and looks at the guests as if to pose for those clicking her pictures.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted on March 28. Since being shared, the video has gone all kinds of viral. Till now, it has accumulated more than 6.1 million views and counting. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Aww. So beautiful,” wrote an Instagram user. “Putting a smile on everyone's face,” expressed another. “This is soooooo cute,” commented a third. “The humans were getting married but they were really here for your moment,” posted a fourth.