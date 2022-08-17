Golden Retrievers play hide-and-seek with pet dad, find him in a hilarious way

Pet parents often play games with their furbabies to keep them happy and entertained. And playing the easy game of hide-and-seek with their pet pooch is rewarding for both pet parents and furbabies alike. Just like this particular video posted online that shows a pet dad playing hide-and-seek with his Golden Retriever dogs.

The video shared by the Instagram page Golden Retriever Life has over 5.2 lakh followers. "Hiding from my dogs in plain sight!" read the caption written alongside the clip with several hashtags, including #goldenretriever, #hideandseek and #dogsofinstagram.

The video opens with the pet dad hiding in plain sight. He then says, "Ellie, Emma, come find me." The two Golden Retriever dogs then run towards the room to find him. The two dogs then investigate something wrapped in a blanket. One of them even looks at the pet mom, who is recording the video, to seek help finding the pet dad. Towards the end, they found the pet dad in an absolutely hilarious manner. The video is super fun and may make your day start right.

Watch the video below:

The video was shared a day ago and has received more than 2.6 lakh views and over 26,000 likes. It has also gotten hundreds of comments. "The commentary is too good. Haha," read a response from an Insta page dedicated to Mika, a Labrador Pitbull mix breed dog. "Suspicious lumpy object on the floor," a comment from another Insta page dedicated to a Golden Retriever dog named Mika.

"Emma and Ellie are super Adorable," posted an individual with heart emoticons. "I don't watch any reality shows, but if you folks had one I would watch as much as I could. I just have to be careful because my Tigger gets jealous," wrote another. A third commented with heart emoticons, "Every time I see your videos, just makes me smile so much! Pure love."

An Instagram user shared, "Smelt it delt it was my favorite!" "I used to love playing hide-and-seek with my Golden. It was so much fun," expressed another. "Thanks guys, for putting a smile on my face," commented a third.