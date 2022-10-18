Google has a special Diwali surprise for its users. Here's what it is

Diwali is just around the corner and is celebrated with much pomp and enthusiasm by many across the globe. The festival of lights marks the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance. And as Diwali fervour gripped people, Google too joined in on the extravaganzas and even has a special Diwali surprise for its users.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Just here to say search 'Diwali' for a surprise," read the tweet. It also accompanied several earthen lamps (diyas). Upon searching 'Diwali' on Google, you will see 'Diwali' written in bold and 'Festivity' below it, along with an earthen lamp surrounded by sparkling stars on the landing page. All you need to do is click on the animation and tada; your screen is filled with several diyas. Now, take your cursor to each diya in order to light them.

Take a look at Google's Twitter post below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The tweet was shared a day ago and has since raked up more than 3,300 likes and several retweets. It also received varied comments.

"Loved it," expressed an individual. "Happy Diwali in advance!" wished another. "Thank you, Google," posted a third. "Brilliant! Very creative and well-timed. Next, let's please have firecrackers with audio!(C'mon Google, you can do it)," wrote a fourth. Many also posted screenshots and videos of the search result. Did you find Google's way of joining in on the festivities impressive?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Arfa Javaid Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online....view detail