Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Google honours founder of Paralympic movement Ludwig Guttmann with a doodle
trending

Google honours founder of Paralympic movement Ludwig Guttmann with a doodle

Taking to Twitter, the tech giant shared a doodle to celebrated 112nd birth anniversary of Professor Sir Ludwig Guttmann.
By Trisha Sengupta
UPDATED ON JUL 03, 2021 01:03 PM IST
Google shared this doodle to celebrate birth anniversary of Professor Sir Ludwig Guttmann.(Twitter/@GoogleDoodles)

Google today, on July 3, shared a doodle celebrating birth anniversary of German-born, British neurologist Professor Sir Ludwig Guttmann. Known as the “founder of the Paralympic movement’, this year marks his 112nd birth anniversary.

Taking to Twitter, the tech giant shared a doodle. They also shared a blog link documenting the life and works of Guttmann.

“Happy birthday to German-born, British neurologist Prof. Sir Ludwig Guttmann! An innovator who helped patients rehabilitate through sports, Guttmann is the founder of the Paralympic movement,” they wrote. They also added that the doodle is created by cartoonist Ashanti Fortson.

Guttmann was born in Tost, Germany and received his PhD in 1924, informs the blog shared by Google. He then began his research work and by his early thirties was considered as “one of Germany’s top neurosurgeons.” However, with the rise of Nazi party and “the increasing persecution of Jews in Germany” he escaped to England in 1939.

In the new country, he continued his research in paraplegia and put his innovative approach into practice. Then in 1948, he organized a 16-person archery contest that was “one of the first official competitive sporting events for wheelchair users.” It was later called the “Stoke Mandeville Games”.

Guttmann facilitated the International Stoke Mandeville Games in 1960, following the 1960 Summer Olympics, the first of many Paralympic Games. For his remarkable contributions, he was also knighted by Her Majesty the Queen in 1966.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
google twitter

Related Stories

trending

Father’s Day 2021: Google shares sweet animated doodle for the special day

PUBLISHED ON JUN 20, 2021 10:56 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Google honours founder of Paralympic movement Ludwig Guttmann with a doodle

Mama fox and her tiny triplets win hearts, ‘special’ video goes viral

Woman re-creates real-life versions of iconic dishes from cartoons

Man employs unusual way to move a camel and its calf from middle of the road
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Indian Railways
Covid vaccine
Petrol Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP