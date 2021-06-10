Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Google search on Sundar Pichai’s birthday has left some people baffled. Here’s why

While searching for CEO of Google and Alphabet Inc Sundar Pichai’s birthday, some people got a very different answer on Google
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUN 10, 2021 06:26 PM IST
Google CEO Sundar Pichai's birthday is on June 10.(Reuters file photo)

Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google and parent company Alphabet Inc, is celebrating his birthday today on June 10. If you have been on Twitter today, then you may have noticed the numerous tweets that he has received from people all over the world wishing him on this special day. However, some people on Twitter have also shared their confusion about the Google CEO’s birth date.

Turns out, while searching for Sundar Pichai’s birthday, some people got a very different answer on Google. Instead of showing June 10, it showed them the date as July 12. This also prompted people to share hilarious responses about the confusion.

Sundar Pichai was born in Madurai, Tamil Nadu on June 10, according to Reuters Fact Box. The Google CEO is an alumnus of Wharton business school, Stanford University and Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur.

