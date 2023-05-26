Grandpa Anand Mahindra is impressed with this inflatable t-shirt for kids

Anand Mahindra often takes to Twitter to share videos of interesting innovations that impress him. Just like this recent share that shows an inflatable t-shirt for kids. While sharing the video, he also wrote that the invention especially wowed him because he could relate to its usefulness as the grandpa of two young kids.

The image shows an inflatable t-shirt for kids that has impressed Anand Mahindra. (Twitter/@Rainmaker1973)

“This may not get a Nobel prize but it ranks higher than those inventions for me. Because as the grandfather of two young kids, their wellbeing and safety is my highest priority,” the business tycoon wrote. The video opens to show a man demonstrating how the inflatable t-shirt works. He puts the t-shirt on a mannequin and drops it into a box filled with water. Instantly, two bags attached to the t-shirt get inflated and the dummy starts floating instead of drowning.

Take a look at the video:

Did the video leave you stunned? Well, you are not alone. Many took to the comments section to share how they were impressed with the innovation too.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“Amazing,” expressed a Twitter user. “Brilliant,” joined another. “This is really excellent innovation. Thanks for sharing sir!!” added a third. “Totally agree! Does not matter if I have small grandchildren. It’s a boon for all the children,” commented a fourth. “Thanks for keeping us engaged with such great inventions,” wrote a fifth.

The video, since being shared on May 25, has received close to one million views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has accumulated tons of likes. What are your thoughts on the video shared by Anand Mahindra?

