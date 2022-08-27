Grandpa goes to cinema hall after 42 years with grandson, lovely video wins hearts

The bond between grandparents and grandchildren is always unique. It is always amusing to watch videos that show grandparents bonding with their grandchildren. Even after they are all grown up, grandchildren are fond of their grandparents and build countless memories with them. Take, for example, this Instagram video of a grandson taking his grandfather to a cinema hall for the first time in 42 years. This video will most likely make you feel all warm and fuzzy inside.

The video was shared on Instagram by the grandson Dr Deepak Anjn️a. The video opens with a text box that says, "POV: You are going to the theatre with your Grandpa. (Last time my grandpa went to the theatre in 1980)," with heart and star emoticons. And, the video shows just that. It captures them entering the movie hall and watching Raksha Bandhan.

Released in August, the film Raksha Bandhan features Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar and Sadia Khateeb.

Watch the video right here:

The video was shared a week ago and till now, it amassed more than seven lakh views and 71,000 likes. The grandson who shared the video is a doctor based in Indore. “Give my love to your grandpa,” wrote Sadia Khateeb, the actor in the movie they watched.

"Heart touching and overwhelming," wrote an Instagram user with heart emoticons. "Most precious moments in life," wrote another with heart-eyed emoticons. A third posted, "This is so beautiful. Brought back so many memories... Thank you." Many others shared their warm reactions by posting heart emoticons in the comment section.