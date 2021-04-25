Home / Trending / Grandpa’s reply on being asked what he liked building the most leaves people emotional. Watch viral clip
trending

Grandpa’s reply on being asked what he liked building the most leaves people emotional. Watch viral clip

“I think this is one of the most beautiful and successful achievements we could ever build in our life time. Love this post,” wrote an Instagram user while reacting to the video.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON APR 25, 2021 10:25 AM IST
There is a possibility that the elderly man's super sweet answer will leave you emotional too.(Screengrab)

In today’s edition of videos which are absolutely heartwarming, here’s a clip of a conversation between a grandpa and his granddaughter. The video is so sweet that chances are you’ll end up watching it on a loop.

Originally shared on TikTok, the video is now being re-posted by many across different social media platforms, especially Instagram. Just like this post by motivational speaker Jay Shetty.

The clip opens with a text which gives a context to what’s happening in the video. “Grandpa spent a lot of time building things over the years. Carpentry was one of his hobbies. I asked what he was most proud of building,” it reads. Within moments, the granddaughter asks her grandfather “What’s the thing that you liked building the most. Was there anything?” and it’s his answer to that which has now won people over.

Take a look at the wholesome video:

Since being posted a day ago, the video has already gathered more than 1.2 lakh likes. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

“That's really amazing, right?” wrote an Instagram user. “Super sweet & cute. How-much does he looks like the main character from the “Up” movie,” shared another. “I’m not crying… you are,” said a third. “I think this is one of the most beautiful & successful achievements we could ever build in our life time. Love this post,” expressed a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the clip?

In today’s edition of videos which are absolutely heartwarming, here’s a clip of a conversation between a grandpa and his granddaughter. The video is so sweet that chances are you’ll end up watching it on a loop.

Originally shared on TikTok, the video is now being re-posted by many across different social media platforms, especially Instagram. Just like this post by motivational speaker Jay Shetty.

The clip opens with a text which gives a context to what’s happening in the video. “Grandpa spent a lot of time building things over the years. Carpentry was one of his hobbies. I asked what he was most proud of building,” it reads. Within moments, the granddaughter asks her grandfather “What’s the thing that you liked building the most. Was there anything?” and it’s his answer to that which has now won people over.

Take a look at the wholesome video:

Since being posted a day ago, the video has already gathered more than 1.2 lakh likes. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

“That's really amazing, right?” wrote an Instagram user. “Super sweet & cute. How-much does he looks like the main character from the “Up” movie,” shared another. “I’m not crying… you are,” said a third. “I think this is one of the most beautiful & successful achievements we could ever build in our life time. Love this post,” expressed a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the clip?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram

Related Stories

trending

Couple married for 72 years spills their secrets in this sweet video

PUBLISHED ON APR 04, 2021 02:10 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP