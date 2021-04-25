Grandpa’s reply on being asked what he liked building the most leaves people emotional. Watch viral clip

In today’s edition of videos which are absolutely heartwarming, here’s a clip of a conversation between a grandpa and his granddaughter. The video is so sweet that chances are you’ll end up watching it on a loop.

Originally shared on TikTok, the video is now being re-posted by many across different social media platforms, especially Instagram. Just like this post by motivational speaker Jay Shetty.

The clip opens with a text which gives a context to what’s happening in the video. “Grandpa spent a lot of time building things over the years. Carpentry was one of his hobbies. I asked what he was most proud of building,” it reads. Within moments, the granddaughter asks her grandfather “What’s the thing that you liked building the most. Was there anything?” and it’s his answer to that which has now won people over.

Take a look at the wholesome video:

Since being posted a day ago, the video has already gathered more than 1.2 lakh likes. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

“That's really amazing, right?” wrote an Instagram user. “Super sweet & cute. How-much does he looks like the main character from the “Up” movie,” shared another. “I’m not crying… you are,” said a third. “I think this is one of the most beautiful & successful achievements we could ever build in our life time. Love this post,” expressed a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the clip?

