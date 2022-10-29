Grandson finds library book in grandpa’s collection, returns it after 84 years. Here’s how much fine he paid

Have you ever found a library book that you borrowed years ago but failed to return? That is what happened with Paddy Riordan’s grandfather who forgot to return a book that he borrowed from a library. The book finally returned home after Riordan found the book in his grandpa’s collection and decided to take it back after 84 years.

Earlsdon Carnegie Library took to Instagram to share a detailed post about how the book was returned. They also added the amount the man was charged for returning the overdue book - a little over ₹1,700.

“Here's something you don't see every day... a copy of Red Deer by Richard Jefferies has been returned to us - a mere 84 years and two weeks overdue! Paddy Riordan returned the book to us from his grandfather's collection and kindly donated the fine calculated at the then rate of 1d per week, totalling £18.27 in today's money. You can see the photograph of Paddy's grandfather Capt. William Harrison in the images below. How wonderful that the book has finally made its way home!,” they wrote.

Take a look at the post:

Since being shared, the post has received a few comments from people. “A moment in history. How wonderful,” wrote an Instagram user. “That's great news. You must treasure that book at the library,” expressed another. A third shared a heart emoticon to show their reaction.

