Great Pyrenees dog trapped in mud pit gets rescued by an animal welfare society

The Houston SPCA or Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals recently took to their Twitter handle to share the story of how they rescued a dog who was stuck in a hole that was filled with mud and this news made it to the headlines. While sharing this information on the social media platform, the organisation wrote a caption that reads, “Injured animal rescue ambulance en route to campus with Great Pyrenees with an injured leg that had been trapped in a hole.” According to a report that have been published on the official website of KHOU, which is a Houston-based news organisation, a concerned citizen in southwest Houston called to report an eight-month-old Great Pyrenees dog that was stuck in a hole along Regg Drive close to Sims Bayou.

The report further states that the dog's severely injured leg prevented it from moving after becoming lodged. When the animal rescue ambulance from the shelter got there, it was able to safely remove the hurt puppy from the mud-filled house and transport it to the Houston SPCA Animal Medical Centre. The animal was cleaned up after, and the limb damage was addressed. The Houston SPCA hopes that in a few days the Great Pyrenees' owner will show up to pick it up. Photos and veterinarian documents are acceptable forms of ownership documentation. The puppy will be added to the shelter's adoption programme if it is not claimed immediately.

Take a look at the tweet below:

Injured animal rescue ambulance en route to campus with Great Pyrenees with injured leg that had been trapped in a hole. #rescuedog pic.twitter.com/2HLqC549v0 — Houston SPCA (@HoustonSPCA) August 16, 2022

The tweet was shared on August 16 and has received attention from people who love animals and commended the rescue.