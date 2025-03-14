Grecia Munoz celebrates Holi with husband Deepinder Goyal at Blinkit store. Video

As India bursts into colours celebrating Holi, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal and his wife, Grecia Munoz, joined in the festivities at a Blinkit store. Accompanied by Albinder Dhindsa, founder of Blinkit, the couple marked the festival with vibrant Holi colours. Deepinder Goyal, wife Grecia Munoz, and Albinder Dhindsa celebrated Holi at a Blinkit store. (Instagram/greciamunozp)

(Also read: Deepinder Goyal reveals how he met Mexican wife Grecia Munoz: ‘My friend said you’ll marry her’)

Grecia Munoz shared a video of the celebration on Instagram, captioning it:

"Visited a @letsblinkit store for Holi today with @deepigoyal and @albidhindsa - it was so much fun!"

The video captures Grecia Munoz posing with her husband Deepinder Goyal and Albinder Dhindsa, while also receiving a tilak of Holi colours.

Take a look here at the clip:

Social media reacts

The video quickly gained traction, racking up over 55k views. Several users took to the comments section, wishing the couple a happy Holi.

One user commented, “Such a fun way to celebrate Holi! Great to see top entrepreneurs enjoying the festival.”

Another wrote, “Grecia looks absolutely stunning in festive colours!”

A third user added, “Happy Holi to both of you!”

Someone else remarked, “Zomato CEO bringing in the Holi vibes – love it!”

A few others expressed their admiration for Grecia Munoz, with one saying, “She is blending into Indian culture so beautifully.”

Not their first viral moment

This isn’t the first time Deepinder Goyal and Grecia Munoz have created a buzz on social media. In October 2024, the Zomato CEO was seen delivering food in Gurgaon, donning his company’s uniform and riding a bike. His wife accompanied him, making the moment even more special.

(Also read: Deepinder Goyal, wife Grecia Munoz turn Zomato delivery agents in Gurgaon)

Sharing the experience on Instagram, Goyal wrote, “Went out to deliver orders a couple of days ago, teaming up with,” and tagged his wife, who had by then changed her name to Gia Goyal.

Check out the post here:

The post featured a series of photos capturing the couple in action—riding a bike, navigating addresses on their phone, and even interacting with customers.

The man behind Zomato

Deepinder Goyal co-founded Zomato in 2008, turning it into one of India's leading food delivery platforms. According to Forbes, his current net worth stands at $1.2 billion. In 2024, he tied the knot with Grecia Munoz, a former Mexican model.