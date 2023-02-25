Groom dances to Saajanji Ghar Aaye just before the wedding to surprise bride. Watch

Grooms or brides often prepare special performances to surprise their significant others before or during the wedding. Just like this person did to make their special day a little more beautiful. He, along with his friends and family, prepared a surprise performance for the bride. He danced to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’s song Saajanji Ghar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted on the Instagram page of a digital content creator who goes by thebeardotraveller. “A must-do thing for a groom,” the person added while sharing the video. They also tagged another Instagram user who goes by hellybhatt94.

The clip opens to show a group of people dancing to the hit Hindi track sung by Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik and Kavita Krishnamurthy. Soon the groom makes his entry and grooves to the rest of the song.

Take a look at the video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was shared a few days ago. Since being posted, the clip has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated close to 8.9 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has further received several likes and comments.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted to the video:

“I watched it on loop. This is what money cannot buy,” posted an Instagram user. “Don’t set standards so high,” joked another. “Ek waisa wedding main bhi deserve karti hun [I too deserve such a wedding],” commented a third. “Lovely,” wrote a fourth.