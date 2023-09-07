Groom designs LED fitted lehenga so his bride can 'shine bright'

A groom’s specially designed LED dress for his bride has left people with mixed reactions. But why did the groom create this unique lehenga in the first place? Simply because he wanted “his bride to shine bright”. A video posted on Instagram shows how he came up with this LED-fitted lehenga for his bride.

The image shows a bride walking with her groom while wearing a lehenga fitted with LED lights. (Instagram/@rehabmaqsood)

The bride, Rehab Danial, posted the video of her wearing the outfit on Instagram. “Throwback to my Mehndi 2023. My dress was designed by my super duper husband, who always wanted his bride to shine bright with lights on his big day. I was told that people would make fun of you, but I wore it proudly, as I know no man made such a kind of effort for their bride,” Danial also shared along with the video.

The video shows Danial walking into the venue hand-in-hand with her groom while wearing her special dress. The heavily designed lehenga set is fitted with strips of twinkling LED lights all over. The video also shows the couple celebrating their special day with their loved ones.

Take a look at this video of the bride’s special outfit here:

The clip was posted seven days ago. Since being shared, the video has gathered close to 2.5 lakh views and counting. The share has also accumulated more than 1,900 likes. The post has also received tons of comments from people. Though some shared that they loved the outfit, most emphasised that the dress failed to impress them.

What did Instagram users say about this unusual bridal outfit?

“Wow. That is so nice,” posted an Instagram user. “Wait, what?!” added another. “Very good, tell him not to take this much effort again,” added a third. “Love this,” commented a fourth. “I can't take that dress seriously,” wrote a fifth.