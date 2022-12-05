Groom rides bike with his dog while entering wedding venue. Viral video wins hearts

A groom entering his wedding venue while riding a bike is creating a buzz online. What has intrigued people is how he is accompanied by his pet dog during this special moment of his life. Shared on Instagram, the video has won people’s hearts. Chances are, it will have the same effect on you too.

Instagram user Darshan Nandu Pol posted the video on their page. “Like A Boss,” they wrote while sharing the video. The clip opens to show the groom dressed in a traditional wedding attire riding a bike with his dog while entering the wedding venue. The pooch is also seen dressed in beautiful clothes. The video shows the groom grinning from ear to ear while entering the place with his pet baby.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the video has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated close to two million views and the numbers are only increasing. Furthermore, the video has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Har dogs ko aisi family mile [Every dog should get a family like this],” posted an Instagram user. “Awwww,” commented another. “Wooowwww,” shared a third. “OMG! So adorable,” expressed a fourth. “Superb,” wrote a fifth. Some showcased their reactions through heart emoticons.