Group of girls takes the Kala Chashma trend to another level, video wows netizens

If you feel weak at your knees and fall on the ground, and the first thing that comes to mind these days is to twerk, you have successfully contracted the Kala Chashma fever that doesn't seem to die down soon. The trend started when a Norwegian dance group, Quick Style, performed on the peppy track at a wedding and went crazy viral on social media for their moves. The song sung by Amar Arshi is from the 2016 film Baar Baar Dekho and is filmed on Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Norway dance group that started the Kala Chashma trend has now posted a video of a group of girls dancing to the hit Bollywood number. "Trend doesn't wanna end! Worldwide," they wrote while sharing the video on Instagram with their 2.3 million followers. The video shows the group of girls, who are dressed identically, grooving to the song. They even performed the hook step, where one drops to the ground and twerks. And their spot-on coordination has won hearts online. The video may also prompt you to shake a leg on the hit track.

Watch the viral video below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was shared a few hours ago on Instagram and has since garnered over 1.7 million views and counting. The video has also received several comments.

"This is up there!" posted an Instagram user. "It's because it's a happy uplifting joyous dance. It's what the world needs," commented another. "Boom!!! The Energy Level" remarked a third with fire emoticons. "Hahahaha phenomenal ! U guys have changed the whole world," wrote a fourth.