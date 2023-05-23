Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Group’s in-sync dance performance is oddly satisfying to watch

Group’s in-sync dance performance is oddly satisfying to watch

ByArfa Javaid
May 23, 2023 09:35 AM IST

This dance video that has taken social media by storm features a group delivering an impeccable performance to a popular song.

The Internet is a treasure trove of videos that mesmerise us with stunning visuals and soothing rhythms. From intricate art creations to smooth and precise cutting techniques to synchronised dance sequences, these videos have a way of keeping us glued to our screens. One such video that has been going viral features the dance group Black Widow delivering a perfectly coordinated performance to a popular song. Chances are, you may find yourself hitting the replay button countless times.

Also Read: Rakhi Sawant grooves to Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja with dance partner

Dance group Black Widow delivers an oddly satisfying performance. (Instagram/@blackwidow__official)

The video, which has gone viral with over 7.9 million views, was shared on Instagram by dance group Black Widow. The viral video’s caption reads, “To build a home, to build something that makes you dream.” The video shows the dance group effortlessly weaving intricate patterns as they move in perfect harmony to the tunes of To Build a Home, a song by Cinematic Orchestra. The aerial perspective adds an extra dimension to the performance and enhances the visual experience. As the group dances, each movement blends into the next, creating a captivating visual spectacle that mesmerises viewers.

Watch the viral video right here:

The video was shared on March 9. Along with millions of views, it has also received lakhs of likes and a plethora of comments on Instagram.

Here’s how people reacted to the viral video:

“A human kaleidoscope!” posted an individual. Another added, “Oh my goodness!! What creativity is this? Outstanding!!” “Magical,” expressed a third. A fourth commented, “I blurred my vision and this looks so beautiful.” “Wow, wow, wow,” wrote a fifth. A sixth joined, “Beautiful! Wavers between realistic and abstract.”

Also Read: Woman dances to Emraan Hashmi, Sunny Leone’s Piya More. Watch

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online....view detail

Topics
its viral viral video dance video
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP