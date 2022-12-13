Grownups wait at the side of a road for cars to splash water on them. Watch viral video

Do you remember jumping into a puddle of water or playing in the rain as a kid? As grownups, people often stop doing those activities. However, once in a while there are posts on the Internet that may remind them that age shouldn't matter when it is about having fun. Just like this video shared on Instagram that shows a few grownups standing at the side of a road and urging passing cars to splash water on them. There is a chance that the video will not only take you down memory lane but also inspire you to find your inner child again.

Instagram user Duncan Kukard posted the video on his personal page. “Good swim at Little Manly yesterday….. had a great play in the traffic afterwards with,” he wrote while sharing the video. He also tagged another person and posted, “Too much fun.”

The video opens to show two men and a woman standing at the side of a road in a puddle of water. As the cars are passing, they are making gestures for the vehicles to pass through the water.

Take a look at the happy video:

The video was posted back in November. Since being shared, the clip has gone viral and accumulated close to 18.3 million views. The video has also prompted people to post various reactions.

“Humans who know how to have fun,” posted an Instagram user. “Some people are making the most of their time on this rock,” expressed another. “This is the best thing I’ve seen in a while,” commented a third. “I like these 3 happy people,” shared a fourth. “The best things in life are free,” wrote a fifth.