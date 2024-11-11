Grumpy bird photobombs highway traffic camera in New Zealand: 'Fame has gone to its beak'

Myna birds, known for their remarkable ability to mimic human speech, are often admired for their intelligence and quick learning skills. Recently, an angry-looking myna became the centre of attention on social media after it dramatically landed in front of a highway traffic camera in New Zealand, captivating viewers. Angry myna bird hijacked a New Zealand traffic camera, going viral with its amusing antics.(Facebook/NZTA)

Viral moment caught on camera

On 21 October, a video of the incident was shared by the New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) on Facebook, where it quickly gained traction. The footage shows the black and yellow myna bird inquisitively staring into the traffic camera, which was positioned to monitor a road near Auckland. In the video, the bird opens its beak, appearing to squawk aggressively, creating a humorous yet slightly menacing impression. After a brief pause, the bird takes flight, only to return moments later for another look.

“Bird Brain” humour goes viral

In the caption accompanying the viral video, NZTA joked, “Wishing a great week ahead to everyone except this bird brain that needs to myna its own business.” The agency went on to note that myna birds are considered pests in New Zealand due to their aggressive behaviour toward native bird species, destruction of nests, and consumption of native fruits. “This definitely wasn't a welcome cameo on our cameras,” the post quipped.

NZTA added that while the bird’s surprise appearance momentarily blocked their view, it did not linger long. “We monitor motorways 24 hours a day, seven days a week, though a myna annoyance like this can make the roads a bit tricky to see. Thankfully, the myna didn’t stick around long, and our bird's eye view of the road was soon restored.”

Social media reactions

The video has amassed nearly five lakh views, sparking a range of reactions from amused Facebook users.

One user commented, “Looks like this myna had something important to say. It’s giving traffic control a whole new meaning!” Another quipped, “I’d say it was auditioning for the role of ‘highway supervisor.’” A different viewer noted, “If only it could report the traffic conditions while it’s at it.” A bemused user added, “Well, that’s one way to get some screen time!” Another post joked, “Clearly, this bird has had enough of being ignored. It’s here to give us a piece of its mind.” One user summed it up, saying, “Nature's unplanned cameos are always the best part of the internet.”