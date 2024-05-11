 Gorilla scratches its head as it tries to befriend tiny bird, viral video amuses people | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, May 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Gorilla scratches its head as it tries to befriend tiny bird, viral video amuses people

ByTrisha Sengupta
May 11, 2024 08:17 PM IST

A video shared on X shows a curious gorilla trying its best to befriend a little bird in front of it. The clip will leave you saying ‘aww’.

Adorable moments between animals of different species weave a heartwarming narrative that never fails to leave people with a warm and fuzzy feeling in their hearts. An addition to that list is this video showing an interaction between a gorilla and a bird. The footage shows how the curious ape tries to befriend the tiny bird.

The image shows a gorilla staring at a tiny bird and scratching its head. (Calgary Zoo)
The image shows a gorilla staring at a tiny bird and scratching its head. (Calgary Zoo)

“The sense of wonder is not a human trait only: watch this young gorilla being enchanted by a smaller form of life,” reads the caption posted along with the video on X. The post also indicated that the scene was captured at the Calgary Zoo.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Also Read: Baby gorilla jumps in the middle of a fight to protect his mom. Watch

The video opens to show the inside of a gorilla enclosure, where the ape is seen looking at the bird and scratching its head. This goes on for some time, and then the animal gently tries to catch the feathery creature.

Take a look at the heartwarming video:

The video was posted a few days ago. Since then, the clip has accumulated nearly 2.2 million views - and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also collected several comments from people.

What did X users say about this sweet video?

“That gorilla is being so gentle with that little birdie!” posted an X user.

“Wow, nature's magic captivates us all,” added another.

“The wonder in this gorilla's eyes reminds us that curiosity and awe are universal traits, bridging the gap between species,” expressed a third.

Also Read: Gorilla comes extremely close to tourists exploring jungle. Watch hair-raising video

“The sense of wonder is not limited to humans alone. It's nice to see how even animals like this young gorilla can be enchanted by the smaller forms of life,” joined a fourth.

“I'm so grateful for the little moments of happiness that make life so special,” wrote a fifth.

What are your thoughts on this video of the gorilla's interaction with this small bird? Did the clip leave you smiling?

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now! : The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / Gorilla scratches its head as it tries to befriend tiny bird, viral video amuses people

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On