News / Trending / Gorilla comes extremely close to tourists exploring jungle. Watch hair-raising video

Gorilla comes extremely close to tourists exploring jungle. Watch hair-raising video

ByTrisha Sengupta
Jan 13, 2024 07:30 PM IST

A video showing a gorilla emerging mere feet away from tourists in a jungle was shared on Instagram. The video is fascinating to watch.

A video of a scary but peaceful encounter between a gorilla and a group of tourists was shared online. The video shows how the primate came extremely close to the tourist sitting on a jungle floor.

The image shows a gorilla getting scaringly close to a group of tourists. (Instagram/@camscott_wild)
The image shows a gorilla getting scaringly close to a group of tourists. (Instagram/@camscott_wild)

Travel expert and content creator Cameron Scott shared the video on Instagram. “Life-changing Silverback encounter, A moment my guests will never forget! A large Silverback Mountain Gorilla emerges mere feet away from my clients and proceeds to flaunt his majestic beauty off in a powerful yet graceful manner. These moments out in the wild are what it is all about and we can not be more grateful towards all the park rangers, trackers and conservationists behind the scenes that make all of this possible,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

The video opens to show a group of people sitting on the ground with green plants all around. Within moments, a gorilla comes out from the bushes and walks past them. The video ends with them laughing excitedly after having this once-in-a-lifetime encounter.

The video was shared four days ago. Since then, the clip has accumulated more than 9.2 million views - and the numbers are still counting. The share has further prompted people to post varied comments.

What did Instagram users say about this video?

“Bro chose to ignore humans,” joked an Instagram user. “Good lord I would have a heart attack - he’s a beauty,” shared another. “He doesn't even care that you guys are there. Just walk right by you saying ‘Out of my way humans’. So so very cool,” joined a third. “I would have fainted. A beautiful and gorgeous animal but, I am not willing to try this for my heart's sake,” joined a fourth. “So close,” wrote a fifth.

New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 13, 2024
