Baby gorilla jumps in the middle of a fight to protect his mom. Watch

ByVrinda Jain
Jun 05, 2023 08:03 PM IST

A video of a baby gorilla protecting his mother during a fight is going viral on social media. Watch the video inside.

There are several videos that show the behaviour of animals. From how they hunt their prey to how they live together as a family, such videos often go viral. Now, another animal-related video is going viral on social media. It shows a baby gorilla jumping in to protect his mother during a fight.

The image shows baby gorilla with his mother.(Reddit/@Ainsley-Sorsby)
"Tiny baby Gorilla jumps right in the middle of a fight to protect his mom," wrote user Ainsley-Sorsby on Reddit as they shared the video. In the clip, you can see two gorillas getting into a fight. Once the baby notices the fight, he jumps in to stop it.

Watch the video below:

Tiny baby Gorilla jumps right in the middle of a fight to protect his mom
by u/Ainsley-Sorsby in AnimalsBeingBros

This post was shared just a few days ago. It was originally shared by the YouTube channel Gorrila D' Jecco Family. This YouTube channel documents the life of animals in Taipei zoo. Since the video was shared on Reddit, it has been liked over 14,000 times. Many have also commented on the post.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "It’s a gorilla fight you would not want to be anywhere close to that I promise you." A second added, "They baby mounted his mom and was like let's get this fool." "He wasn't scared in the slightest. He had simply made his point and disengaged so as to not make it actually dangerous," shared a third.

