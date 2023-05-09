Baby gorilla’s reaction to meeting dad is too cute to miss. Watch heartwarming video

There’s something truly heartwarming about witnessing parents meeting their offspring for the very first time. The raw emotion, the pure joy, and the unconditional love on display are enough to bring happy tears to anyone’s eye. Now, one such moment captured on camera shows a baby gorilla meeting its father for the very first time. The heartening clip is slowly gaining traction on social media and winning people’s hearts left and right. The image shows baby gorilla gently touching its father’s face. (Twitter/@susantananda3)

“Baby gorilla meets the father for the first time,” wrote IFS officer Susanta Nanda while sharing a video on Twitter. The heartwarming video captures a baby gorilla meeting its dad for the very first time. As the baby gorilla sees its father, it eagerly touches his face. The father, who is sitting on the ground, gazes up at his offspring with adoration and wonder throughout the video.

Watch the video here:

Shared on Twitter on May 7, the video has so far garnered over 1.8 lakh views and the numbers are still increasing. Additionally, it has also raked several comments.

Here’s how people reacted to the viral video:

“Nothing more beautiful than God’s creations!” commented a Twitter user. Another added, “Cute.” “It made my day. Being a neurosurgeon wife I can relate expressions of my children to their father. It was same,” expressed a third. A fourth wrote, “So cute... So lovely.” “So adorable,” shared a fifth. A sixth joined, “It’s beautiful to see these beautiful encounters between father and children.”

