'GT ke ghar me, nara hai RCB’: Viral video shows Ahmedabad metro passengers chanting RCB during IPL 2026 final

A video showing a packed Ahmedabad Metro coach echoing with chants of “RCB, RCB” has gone viral on social media as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in the IPL 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

RCB vs GT IPL 2026 final (Instagram/@purohitharshal)

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The clip, shared on Instagram during the title clash, showed commuters enthusiastically chanting for RCB despite the match being held in the Gujarat Titans’ home city. Text overlaid on the video read: “GT ke ghar me, nara hai RCB.”

Watch the video below:

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{{^usCountry}} The video was accompanied by a lengthy caption from a fan who claimed Ahmedabad had turned into a sea of red and black ahead of the final. “They said come to Ahmedabad for the IPL Final. Nobody told me I’d need to search for a GT fan with a torch and a magnifying glass,” Instagram user Harshal Purohit wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video was accompanied by a lengthy caption from a fan who claimed Ahmedabad had turned into a sea of red and black ahead of the final. “They said come to Ahmedabad for the IPL Final. Nobody told me I’d need to search for a GT fan with a torch and a magnifying glass,” Instagram user Harshal Purohit wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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Describing the atmosphere around the city, Purohit claimed that metro coaches, streets and stadium were filled with RCB supporters. “The metro? RCB chants. The streets? RCB jerseys. The stadium gates? RCB flags,” he wrote, adding that the energy felt more like Bengaluru’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium than Ahmedabad.

Purohit further described the occasion as a “cultural moment”, saying strangers bonded over their shared support for RCB while travelling through the city. “Ahmedabad — the city that gave the world the Narendra Modi Stadium, the city that proudly calls itself Gujarat’s crown — today it belongs to RED AND BLACK. Every corner, every lane, every overbridge, every metro coach from morning to night had one sound, one colour, one name echoing through it. RCB. RCB. RCB. This is not a cricket final anymore. This is a CULTURAL MOMENT,” he said.

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“Whatever happens tonight — I will never forget standing in this metro, surrounded by strangers who felt like family, all screaming the same two words at the top of their lungs. Because that’s what RCB does to people. It doesn’t just make you a fan. It makes you FAMILY,” Purohit added.

RCB vs GT IPL 2026 final

The viral clip surfaced as fans from both teams descended on Ahmedabad for one of the biggest matches of the season. At the Narendra Modi Stadium, RCB captain Rajat Patidar won the toss and elected to bowl first against the Gujarat Titans. The defending champions are chasing back-to-back IPL titles, while the Gujarat Titans are aiming to secure their second championship.

At the time of writing, the Gujarat Titans were 117/6 after 16 overs. Captain Shubman Gill and opener Sai Sudharsan were dismissed inside the powerplay, leaving Jason Holder and Washington Sundar at the crease as GT looked to rebuild their innings.

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