Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) is now available to order on the quick-commerce platform Blinkit ahead of its highly anticipated November 19 release. The platform is offering the PlayStation 5 version of the game for ₹5,999, with physical boxes containing digital download codes being delivered to customers within minutes.

GTA 6 is scheduled to release on November 19, 2026. (X/@albinder)

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Eternal and Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa announced the availability in a post on X, revealing that the service has initially been rolled out in select areas across 11 Indian cities, including Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Noida, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata and Ahmedabad.

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“GTA 6 is now live on Blinkit! It took 13 years for GTA 6 to be released. In the meantime, we built Blinkit so that you can get the game delivered in minutes,” Dhindsa wrote.

He added that the service would be expanded to more cities between November 18 and 19.

“We’ll deliver a physical box with a download code inside (the box is a nice collectible for your shelf). Get yours now and start downloading so you’re ready to play from 19th November,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} “Expecting a suspicious number of sick leaves over the next few days,” Dhindsa added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Expecting a suspicious number of sick leaves over the next few days,” Dhindsa added. {{/usCountry}}

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(Also Read: Chennai company announces holiday for employees, interns and freelancers to mark GTA 6 release: ‘Not just another Thursday’)

How to order GTA 6 on Blinkit

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Blinkit is currently offering the Standard Edition of GTA 6 for PlayStation 5. Customers will receive a physical retail box containing a digital download code instead of a traditional game disc.

The code can be redeemed on the PlayStation Store, allowing buyers to download the game on a compatible PS5 console ahead of its official release. This will enable them to have the game downloaded and ready to play when it launches on November 19.

(Also Read: US startup offers $120,000 salary to play GTA 6: ‘You’ll begin at midnight on November 19’)

GTA 6 release date

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The announcement comes as excitement builds around GTA 6, which is scheduled to release on November 19, 2026, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The game arrives more than 13 years after the release of GTA 5 in September 2013. Developed by Rockstar Games, the franchise has built a massive global following through its open-world gameplay, storylines and fictional settings.