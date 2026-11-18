As GTA 6 begins rolling out in parts of the world, excitement over the long-awaited game has taken over social media, with fans sharing memes and hilarious reactions to its release. From booking hotel rooms for a week to enjoy uninterrupted gaming sessions to calling it their ‘last day on the internet’, gamers are finding their own ways to celebrate the launch.

GTA 6 arrives more than 13 years after the release of GTA 5 in September 2013. (Reddit; Instagram/@purenewzealand)

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One Reddit user shared that he had rented a hotel room for an entire week to play GTA 6 without any interruptions. Sharing a picture of himself standing beside a television displaying the game, the user wrote, “I’ve rented a hotel room for the week so nobody can bother me.”

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“My wife thinks I’m crazy and/or unfaithful,” the caption of the post read.

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{{^usCountry}} New Zealand’s official tourism account also joined the GTA 6 buzz, highlighting how the country gets to play the game ahead of several other regions because of its time zone. “One perk of seeing the sun first? Getting GTA 6 first too,” Tourism New Zealand wrote in an Instagram post. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} New Zealand’s official tourism account also joined the GTA 6 buzz, highlighting how the country gets to play the game ahead of several other regions because of its time zone. “One perk of seeing the sun first? Getting GTA 6 first too,” Tourism New Zealand wrote in an Instagram post. {{/usCountry}}

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“We heard a few of you are trying the New Zealand trick to join us. We get it, and we’d love to have you,” it added.

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(Also Read: 'GTA 6 is now live on Blinkit': CEO Albinder Dhindsa announces quick delivery in Delhi, Bengaluru and 9 other cities ahead of November 19 launch)

‘Last day on internet’ before GTA 6

Meanwhile, on X, one user joked about disappearing from social media once the game becomes available. “Enjoying my last day on the internet before I log off for GTA 6,” the user wrote.

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Another user celebrated the long-awaited release with a post reading, “We actually made it to GTA 6,” alongside a video showing people celebrating with fireworks.

One user also declared the end of a popular internet joke about things happening before the game’s release. “‘We got ….. Before GTA 6’ meme is officially over,” the post read.

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Other memes captured the excitement in different ways. One user shared a video joking about driving through the first pedestrian in GTA 6 after years of waiting.

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Another meme showed Squidward looking out of a window, with the caption, “PC players watching everyone play GTA 6 tomorrow,” poking fun at the game’s initial release on consoles.

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Even Guinness World Records joined the conversation, sharing a GIF with the caption, “us watching all the records that GTA VI breaks tomorrow.”

(Also Read: Chennai company announces holiday for employees, interns and freelancers to mark GTA 6 release: ‘Not just another Thursday’)

GTA 6 release

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GTA 6 is scheduled for release on November 19, 2026, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The game arrives more than 13 years after the release of GTA 5 in September 2013. Developed by Rockstar Games, the franchise has built a massive global following through its open-world gameplay, storylines and fictional settings.