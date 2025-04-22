‘Guardian’ dog protects 2-year-old: Man recalls how his pet saved toddler missing in Arizona wilderness

Buford, an Anatolian Pyrenees, became a guardian angel for a toddler wandering in the remote Arizona wilderness. As his owner recalled in a video the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office shared, his dog found the two-year-old while patrolling and directed the missing boy to safety. The Internet can't stop praising Buford, the dog who rescued a toddler in Arizona. (Facebook/Yavapai County Sheriff's Office)

“16-hour of searching”

“On Monday, just before 5 pm, Yavapai County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a missing 2-year-old child who wandered off from his home in Seligman. Over 40 search and rescue members, several deputies, DPS, a DPS ranger, and Coconino County Sheriff’s deputies immediately headed to the property. After 16 hours of searching, a rancher approximately 7 miles away reported that a young child had walked onto his property. Upon arrival at the ranch, deputies confirmed this was indeed the missing boy,” the department wrote.

What did the dog do?

According to the department, the ranch owner saw his dog sitting near the entrance without moving. Upon investigating, he came across the toddler, who had walked all night after wandering from home. The kid told the man that the dog had found him after he had lied down under a tree - in an area where coyotes are often spotted.

The department later thanked Buford for staying with the kid and bringing him to safety.

Take a look at the video:

How did social media react?

Social media users are hailing the dog as a hero, with many saying he deserves all the treats in the world for being the toddler’s guardian angel. Expressing the sentiment, an individual posted, “We have a tradition for search and rescue dogs that when a dog finds a subject, they get a steak. This dog clearly deserves one.”

Another added, “People saying this is suspicious and a child this age can't got that far need to stop. I spent several years in Search and Rescue, and I promise you toddlers and small children can move farther and faster than you would believe,” referencing speculative remarks.

A third commented, “With all the doom and gloom on the news, I'll take this wonderful ending.” A fourth wrote, “I’m shocked the kiddo walked that far. And I'm so proud of this dog. Good boy!!!”

What are your thoughts on this owner’s story about his dog?